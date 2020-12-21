ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CONGRESS-DEMOCRATS

Democratic leaders in U.S. Congress speak on COVID-19 deal

Start: 20 Dec 2020 23:42 GMT

End: 21 Dec 2020 00:22 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer hold a news conference on the deal with the Republicans on a 900 billion dollar package for financial relief from the pandemic.

