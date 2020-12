Cancelled flights at Heathrow amid over fears about new COVID strain

Start: 21 Dec 2020 08:20 GMT

End: 21 Dec 2020 08:22 GMT

LONDON, ENGLAND, UK - Cancelled flights at Heathrow airport amid over fears about new COVID strain

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com