ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CONGRESS-DEMOCRATS

Democratic leaders in U.S. Congress speak on COVID-19 deal
Start: 20 Dec 2020 23:30 GMT
End: 21 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer hold a news conference on the deal with the Republicans on a 900 billion dollar package for financial relief from the pandemic.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com