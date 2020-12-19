ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Biden introduces environment, energy and climate change teams
Start: 19 Dec 2020 19:18 GMT
End: 19 Dec 2020 20:18 GMT
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden introduces members of his environment, energy and climate change teams.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com