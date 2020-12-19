ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-MODERNA-FDA

FDA holds call on the second COVID-19 vaccination authorisation
Start: 19 Dec 2020 01:33 GMT
End: 19 Dec 2020 02:00 GMT
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT IS AUDIO ONLY
===================================
INTERNET - FDA holds media call on the second COVID-19 vaccination authorisation
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: FDA
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com