ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SWITZERLAND

Swiss authorities give presser on Pfizer's vaccine approval

Start: 19 Dec 2020 13:15 GMT

End: 19 Dec 2020 13:15 GMT

LIVE EVENT CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

BERN, SWITZERLAND - Swiss federal authorities give news conference after Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic authorizes the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and partner BioNTech.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FEDERAL COUNCIL OF SWITZERLAND

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN, ITALIAN AND FRENCH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com