ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON

Britain's Johnson leads Downing Street newser
Start: 19 Dec 2020 16:00 GMT
End: 19 Dec 2020 17:00 GMT
LONDON - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold a news conference at Downing Street after discussing with his senior ministers what urgent action to take after it was confirmed that a new strain of the COVID-19 virus could spread more quickly and lead to a surge in cases.
SPEAKERS: PM Boris Johnson, chief medical officer Chris Whitty, chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com