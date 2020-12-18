ADVISORY TUNISIA-UPRISING/ANNIVERSARY-PROTESTS

Protest a day after 10-year revolution anniversary in Tunis
Start: 18 Dec 2020 14:00 GMT
End: 18 Dec 2020 15:00 GMT
TUNIS, TUNISIA – Tunisians are expected to protest outside parliament on Friday, a day after the 10-year anniversary of the revolution, which erupted after a fruit seller who killed himself inspired a wave of revolt in Arab countries.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Tunisia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com