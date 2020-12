ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIROUS/NETANYAHU-VACCINE

Netanyahu receives COVID vaccine

Start: 19 Dec 2020 17:45 GMT

End: 19 Dec 2020 18:45 GMT

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL - Israeli Prime Minister Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and senior officials of Israel's Sebea Medical Center receive COVID-19 vaccine hours before Israel starts mass vaccination.

SCHEDULE:

1800GMT - PM Netanyahu receives COVID-19 vaccine (GPO OR AGENCY POOL - ACCESS ALL)

1830GMT APPROX - Netanyahu, Edelstein hold a news conference (GPO OR AGENCY POOL - ACCESS ALL)

1930GMT - Sheba Medical Center senior officials receive COVID-19 vaccine (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

