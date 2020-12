Barnier addresses European Parliament ahead of Brexit debate

Start: 18 Dec 2020 07:45 GMT

End: 18 Dec 2020 10:52 GMT

BRUSSELS - Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is expected to address European Parliament before lawmakers debate future relations.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH SPEECH TBA

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com