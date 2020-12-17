ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA-PENCE

Pence campaigns in Georgia for run-off Senate elections

Start: 17 Dec 2020 19:36 GMT

End: 17 Dec 2020 19:45 GMT

VARIOUS (SEE BELOW) – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Georgia for the run-off senate election.

SCHEDULE:

1900GMT Arrival. Macon, Georgia

1915GMT Delivers remarks at a Defend the Majority Rally. Macon, Georgia.

2035GMT Departs Macon, GA en route to Washington, DC

2205GMT Arrival. Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

