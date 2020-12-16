ADVISORY USA-WEATHER/VIRGINIA

Heavy snowfall in Virginia as storm hits U.S. East Coast

Start: 16 Dec 2020 17:32 GMT

End: 16 Dec 2020 17:32 GMT

NEAR LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES - A major winter storm was making its way up the U.S. East Coast on Wednesday, ready to deliver a disruptive blow to the region, with up to 2 feet (60 cm) of snow in parts of the Northeast and freezing rain in some Mid-Atlantic areas, forecasters said. Many areas of North Carolina and southwestern Virginia were expected to get freezing rain that will leave a quarter-inch (0.64 cm) of ice on the roads.

