Miércoles 16 de Diciembre de 2020
COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-FED/POWELL

Por REUTERSDEC 16
16 de Diciembre de 2020

Powell news conference after Fed policy decision

Start: 16 Dec 2020 19:30 GMT

End: 16 Dec 2020 20:30 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds news conference after Fed policy decision.

SCHEDULE:

1900 GMT - Rate decision released (statement)

1930 GMT - news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters