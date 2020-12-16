ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/BUTTIGIEG

Biden introduces Buttigieg as Transportation nominee

Start: 16 Dec 2020 16:45 GMT

End: 16 Dec 2020 17:45 GMT

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris introduce Mayor Pete Buttigieg as the nominee for Secretary of Transportation.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com