ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-LONDON -- APPROXIMATE START TIME

View of London as tighter COVID restrictions imposed

Start: 16 Dec 2020 12:30 GMT

End: 16 Dec 2020 13:45 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO LOW INTEREST. PLEASE MONITOR FOR EDIT.

LONDON - Bars and restaurants in London close as city moves into England's highest tier of COVID-19 restrictions.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com