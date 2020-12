President Bolsonaro outlines Brazil's COVID-19 vaccinations

Start: 16 Dec 2020 13:18 GMT

End: 16 Dec 2020 14:18 GMT

BRASILIA, BRAZIL: President Jair Bolsonaro joins health officials to outline the country’s immunization programme against coronavirus.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: BRAZIL HEALTH MINISTRY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL/PORTUGUESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com