UK's Brexit negotiator Frost leaves Brussels mission

Start: 16 Dec 2020 09:00 GMT

End: 16 Dec 2020 09:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - The UK's Brexit negotiator David Frost is seen departing the UK Mission to the EU in Brussels as Brexit negotiations continue.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com