ADVISORY EU-SAKHAROV/AWARD

EU's Sakharov Prize awarded during plenary session

Start: 16 Dec 2020 11:08 GMT

End: 16 Dec 2020 11:39 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS EVENT HAS BEEN DELAYED UNTIL 1115GMT //

BRUSSELS - The European Union's annual human rights prize Sakharov Prize is awarded during the European Parliament plenary session. Last October, the European Parliament awarded the Belarus' democratic opposition the prize in support of the country's protests against the results of an August presidential election that the West and the opposition say was rigged.

SCHEDULE:

1115GMT Award Ceremony starts

1150GMT News conference by EU Parliament President David Sassoli and Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya give news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com