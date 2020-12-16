Miércoles 16 de Diciembre de 2020
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-SAKHAROV/AWARD

Por REUTERSDEC 16
15 de Diciembre de 2020

EU's Sakharov Prize awarded during plenary session

Start: 16 Dec 2020 11:08 GMT

End: 16 Dec 2020 11:39 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS EVENT HAS BEEN DELAYED UNTIL 1115GMT //

BRUSSELS - The European Union's annual human rights prize Sakharov Prize is awarded during the European Parliament plenary session. Last October, the European Parliament awarded the Belarus' democratic opposition the prize in support of the country's protests against the results of an August presidential election that the West and the opposition say was rigged.

SCHEDULE:

1115GMT Award Ceremony starts

1150GMT News conference by EU Parliament President David Sassoli and Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya give news conference

