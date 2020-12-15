ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/WHITE HOUSE

White House Press Secretary McEnany holds briefing
Start: 15 Dec 2020 17:59 GMT
End: 15 Dec 2020 18:35 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a briefing in the Brady Briefing Room, White House.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
//
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
//
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com