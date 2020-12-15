ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WASHINGTON HOSPITAL

Washington DC hospital gives its first COVID vaccine batch
Start: 15 Dec 2020 14:09 GMT
End: 15 Dec 2020 15:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Howard University Hospital administers the first batch of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine it received to frontline healthcare workers and leadership at the hospital.
