ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-NEW JERSEY

NJ governor visits vaccine clinic at Rutgers University

Start: 15 Dec 2020 13:05 GMT

End: 15 Dec 2020 14:00 GMT

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Rutgers University where the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to be administered to frontline healthcare workers. A media availability will follow.

