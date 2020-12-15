ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-NEW JERSEY

NJ governor visits vaccine clinic at Rutgers University
Start: 15 Dec 2020 13:05 GMT
End: 15 Dec 2020 14:00 GMT
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Rutgers University where the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to be administered to frontline healthcare workers. A media availability will follow.
