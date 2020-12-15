ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND

Irish PM Martin takes questions in parliament

Start: 15 Dec 2020 15:00 GMT

End: 15 Dec 2020 16:00 GMT

DUBLIN - Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin takes questions in parliament. Monitoring for comments on Brexit trade talks.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NEWS USE ONLY

DIGITAL: NEWS USE ONLY

Source: :: 0906g ex BBC (BBC_tier_3_sadiq_khan_breakfast_interview_0851_15_12_105_14320355) Mayor of London Sadiq Khan interview on BBC Breakfast (BBC 15/12) HD

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ireland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com