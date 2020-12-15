ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/FISHERIES - ARRIVAL --APPROX START TIME

EU fisheries ministers meet as the bloc and Britain at loggerheads

Start: 15 Dec 2020 08:21 GMT

End: 15 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THE FOLLOWING LIVE WILL BE A MIXED SIGNAL - MINISTERS ARRIVALS WILL BE MIXED WITH POSSIBLE BREXIT TALKS ARRIVALS - MONITOR FOR UPDATES**

---

BRUSSELS - EU fisheries ministers arrive for meeting as the European Union and Britain are at loggerheads over fishing rights as negotiations near end of the Brexit transition period.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT APPROX - EU fisheries ministers arrive for meeting

TIME TBC - Outwatching movements of Britain's Brexit negotiator David Frost

TIME TBC - Outwatching movements of EU negotiator Michel Barnier

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com