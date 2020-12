ADVISORY 2011-AFGHANISTAN-BLAST/UGC --FLASH

Kabul's deputy governor killed in a blast in Afghanistan -official

Start: 15 Dec 2020 07:00 GMT

End: 15 Dec 2020 07:14 GMT

KABUL - A bomb attack in Afghanistan's capital city killed the deputy governor of Kabul on Tuesday, security officials said, adding a sticky bomb was attached to his car by unknown assailants.

