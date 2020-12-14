ADVISORY USA-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-PITTSBURGH

UPMC administers first doses of Pfizer vaccine to several frontline workers

Start: 14 Dec 2020 16:00 GMT

End: 14 Dec 2020 17:00 GMT

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES – The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) administers the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to several frontline workers who provide various aspects of care. After they receive their vaccinations, the employees, Chief Quality Officer Tami Minnier, who will administer the shots, and Dr. Graham Snyder will be available via Zoom to answer questions from the media.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT Vaccination

1630GM Briefing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL / NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL / NO RESALE

Source: UPMC HAND OUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com