ADVISORY USA-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-PITTSBURGH

UPMC administers first doses of Pfizer vaccine to several frontline workers
Start: 14 Dec 2020 16:00 GMT
End: 14 Dec 2020 17:00 GMT
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES – The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) administers the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to several frontline workers who provide various aspects of care. After they receive their vaccinations, the employees, Chief Quality Officer Tami Minnier, who will administer the shots, and Dr. Graham Snyder will be available via Zoom to answer questions from the media.
SCHEDULE:
1600GMT Vaccination
1630GM Briefing
