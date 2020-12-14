ADVISORY OECD-ECONOMY/ --UPDATED SOURCE

Leaders of OECD member states mark its 60th anniversary

PARIS - Leaders of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member states, led by Emmanuel Macron, mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of the convention. Macron, OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will deliver speeches during a ceremony, followed by a virtual leaders' panel.

SCHEDULE:

0925GMT Macron arrives at OECD, welcomed by Gurria

0930GMT Ceremony starts with speech by Gurria

0945GMT Macron gives speech

0950GMT Sanchez gives speech

1000-1050GMT

LEADERS' PANEL: A TRANSFORMATIVE RECOVERY: FORGING A NEW CONSENSUS FOR ECONOMIC, SOCIAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROGRESS

This panel will focus on the priorities for a strong, resilient, inclusive and sustainable recovery from COVID-19 role and the potential opportunities for the development, with OECD support, of a new narrative for economic growth in the post-COVID-19 world that better integrates economic, social and environmental dimensions.

Panel Participants:

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand (remote participation)

Iván Duque, President of Colombia (remote participation)

Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the OECD (physical presence)

Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic (physical presence)

Charles Michel, President of the European Council (physical presence)

Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government of Spain (physical presence)

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (physical presence)

1050-1105GMT video messages from OECD leaders

