ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-NEW YORK -- UPDATED DETAILS

Two New York healthcare workers receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Start: 14 Dec 2020 14:16 GMT

End: 14 Dec 2020 16:00 GMT

NEW YORK - Two New York healthcare workers from Northwell Health get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and speak to the media.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT: Two New York healthcare workers from Northwell Health get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (NORTHWELL HEALTH - ACCESS ALL / NO RESALE)

1600GMT: News conference with vaccination participants begins (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL / NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL / NO RESALE

Source: NORTHWELL HEALTH / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com