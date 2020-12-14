ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/FROST -- UPDATED DETAILS

Brexit negotiator Frost arrives at Brussels UK mission

Start: 14 Dec 2020 09:27 GMT

End: 14 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE UPDATED DETAILS - LIVE SIGNAL IS EXPECTED TO SHOW FROST ARRIVE AT THE UK MISSION AS BREXIT TALKS CONTINUE**

BRUSSELS – Britain's chief negotiator David Frost is expected to depart the UK mission in Brussels for Brexit talks.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com