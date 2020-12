ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX -- DELAYED

SpaceX launches SXM7 satellite from Cape Canareval

Start: 13 Dec 2020 17:30 GMT

End: 13 Dec 2020 18:30 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - LAUNCH HAS BEEN DELAYED TO 1730GMT APPROX - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES**

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the SXM 7 satellite for SiriusXM from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The mission was originally scheduled for Friday (December 11) but was scrubed at the last minute.

SCHEDULE:

1622GMT - Launch expected

