ADVISORY NEW YORK-SHOOTING/CATHEDRAL-NEWSER

Newser at scene of New York cathedral shooting
Start: 13 Dec 2020 23:12 GMT
End: 13 Dec 2020 23:23 GMT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA - NYPD news conference at the scene after Police said officers shot and critically wounded gunman after he opened fire on them outside of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. No officers were injured in the shooting which occurred shortly before 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT)
