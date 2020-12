ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY

Merkel, German state leaders to discuss tougher measures against COVID

Start: 13 Dec 2020 09:58 GMT

End: 13 Dec 2020 10:46 GMT

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with leaders of Germany's 16 federal states to discuss imposing tougher measures to halt a rise in new coronavirus infections.

EXPECTED SPEAKERS:

Chancellor Angela Merkel

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz

Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller

Bavaria State Premier Markus Soeder

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com