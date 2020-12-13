ADVISORY --FLASH-- BRITAIN-EU/JOHNSON -- TIMING APPROX

Statement by British Prime Minister Johnson on Brexit talks
Start: 13 Dec 2020 12:30 GMT
End: 13 Dec 2020 13:30 GMT
**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - TIMING APPROX - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES**
-----
LONDON, ENGLAND - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make statement after Britain and the European Union agreed on Sunday to "go the extra mile" and continue talks on a post-Brexit trade deal
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com