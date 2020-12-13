ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/COMMISSION-EXTERIOR

View of EU commission as Brexit talks to go beyond deadline

Start: 13 Dec 2020 13:42 GMT

End: 13 Dec 2020 14:42 GMT

BRUSSELS - Exterior of the European commission after London and Brussels agreed to "go the extra mile" in coming days to try to reach an elusive trade agreement despite missing their latest deadline to avert a turbulent 'no deal' exit for Britain from the European Union's orbit at the end of the month.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com