ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP -- LIVE MAY CONTAIN PROFANE LANGUAGE

Trump supporters rally to decry results of the election

Start: 12 Dec 2020 17:50 GMT

End: 12 Dec 2020 18:50 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE LIVE MAY CONTAIN PROFANE LANGUAGE **

-----

WASHINGTON DC - Two days ahead of the Electoral College vote in 50 state capitals, supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump rally in Washington to decry the results of the election. Counter-protesters are expected.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - Start of the rally

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com