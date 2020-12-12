ADVISORY --TAPE PLAYBACK--USA-TRUMP/ARMY NAVY-GAME

Trump arrives for the annual Army-Navy football game

Start: 12 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 12 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS TRUMP'S ARRIVAL WAS COVERED LIVE - SEE SEPARATE EVENT FOR INFO.

WEST POINT, NEW YORK, USA - U.S. President Trump attends the annual Army-Navy football game.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com