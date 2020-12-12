ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-ROLLOUT

FDA chief gives briefing after vaccine emergency approval
UNKNOWN (VIRTUAL) LOCATIONS, USA - FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn will hold a virtual briefing for reporters the morning after the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the public.
ADDITIONAL SPEAKER:
Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D. is the director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
