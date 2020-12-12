ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/PROTEST

Demonstration against the 'Global Security Bill' in Paris
Start: 12 Dec 2020 14:53 GMT
End: 12 Dec 2020 15:10 GMT
PARIS - Parisians, press freedom activists protest against French "Global Security Bill'', that right groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country. Protesters are expected to march from Place du Chatelet to Place de la Republique.
