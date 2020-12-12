ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/PROTEST

Protesters, police clash in Paris after security bill demo

Start: 12 Dec 2020 16:52 GMT

End: 12 Dec 2020 17:19 GMT

PARIS - Demonstrators and police clash after hundreds marched to the French capital's Place de la Republique to protest against a French "Global Security Bill'', that right groups say would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer's face and would infringe journalists' freedom in the country.

