ADVISORY **FLASH** 6059-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-TRUMP

Trump hails Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after FDA approval
Start: 12 Dec 2020 03:15 GMT
End: 12 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said late on Friday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine that the first shot would be administered in the United States in less than 24 hours.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: WHITE HOUSE HANDOUT
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com