ADVISORY **FLASH** 6059-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-TRUMP

Trump hails Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after FDA approval

Start: 12 Dec 2020 03:15 GMT

End: 12 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said late on Friday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine that the first shot would be administered in the United States in less than 24 hours.

