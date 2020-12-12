ADVISORY -- CANCELLED -- CLIMATE-CHANGE/UN-SUMMIT

Britain and the UN host a one-day online climate summit
Start: 12 Dec 2020 13:55 GMT
End: 12 Dec 2020 14:55 GMT
LONDON - The United Nations and Britain will host an online climate summit on the fifth anniversary of the U.N. Paris climate agreement -- in a last-ditch bid to have countries meet a deadline to upgrade their emissions-cutting pledges. The organizers aim to inject momentum into global efforts to combat climate change, after this year’s planned U.N. climate summit in Glasgow was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
1400GMT Summit starts,
PLEASE NOTE: The Summit will include speeches from co-hosts and partners - United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Chilean President Sebastián Piñera, and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte
