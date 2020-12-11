ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Biden, Harris introduce key members of administration

Start: 11 Dec 2020 19:30 GMT

End: 11 Dec 2020 20:30 GMT

WILMINGTON, DE - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris introduce key members of their administration in Wilmington, Del.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com