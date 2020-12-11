ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/COVID

U.N.'s Guterres, WFP's Beasley talk on COVID-19 cooperation
Start: 11 Dec 2020 13:55 GMT
End: 11 Dec 2020 14:55 GMT
OSLO - U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, the World Food Programme's Executive Director David Beasley, take part in a digital forum organised by the Norwegian Nobel Institute, focused on international cooperation after COVID-19.
SCHEDULE:
1400GMT - Event due to start
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO
DIGITAL: MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO
Source: THE NORWEGIAN NOBEL INSTITUTE
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Norway
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com