ADVISORY FLASH--5183-ARGENTINA-ABORTION/

Argentina lower house approves landmark bill to legalise abortion

Start: 11 Dec 2020 15:30 GMT

End: 11 Dec 2020 15:32 GMT

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA Argentina's lower house of Congress approved a bill to legalise abortion in the early hours of Friday (December 11) morning, a big step forward for the legislation that could set the tone for a wider shift in conservative Latin America.

