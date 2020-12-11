ADVISORY FLASH--5183-ARGENTINA-ABORTION/

Argentina lower house approves landmark bill to legalise abortion
Start: 11 Dec 2020 15:30 GMT
End: 11 Dec 2020 15:32 GMT
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA Argentina's lower house of Congress approved a bill to legalise abortion in the early hours of Friday (December 11) morning, a big step forward for the legislation that could set the tone for a wider shift in conservative Latin America.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: PART NO USE ARGENTINA / CNN NEWSOURCE
DIGITAL: PART NO USE ARGENTINA / CNN NEWSOURCE
Source: REUTERS / CH 13 / CONGRESS TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Argentina
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ SPANISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com