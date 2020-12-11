ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/POLAND

Polish minister Kurtyka holds newser on day two of EU Summit
Start: 11 Dec 2020 08:25 GMT
End: 11 Dec 2020 08:42 GMT
BRUSSELS – Polish Environment Minister Michal Kurtyka gives a news conference after EU leaders agree a 55 percent emissions cut target after all-night negotiations while Poland sought conditions
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com