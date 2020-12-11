ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/POLAND--DELAYED--UPDATED DETAILS

Polish PM Morawiecki holds newser on day two of EU Summit

Start: 11 Dec 2020 09:30 GMT

End: 11 Dec 2020 12:00 GMT

-- EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THIS EVENT HAS BEEN DELAYED TO 0930GMT APPROX--

BRUSSELS – Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki gives a news conference after EU leaders agree a 55 percent emissions cut target after all-night negotiations while Poland sought conditions.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com