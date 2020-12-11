ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/FRANCE

Macron holds newser on day two of EU Summit
Start: 11 Dec 2020 10:32 GMT
End: 11 Dec 2020 10:54 GMT
BRUSSELS - French President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference on the second day of a EU leaders summit on further coordination on COVID-19, climate change, trade, security and external relations.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com