ADVISORY NOBEL-PRIZE/

Nobel awards ceremony in Stockholm
Start: 10 Dec 2020 15:30 GMT
End: 10 Dec 2020 16:30 GMT
STOCKHOLM - The Nobel prizes in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and economic sciences are presented at a digital ceremony.
SCHEDULE:
1530GMT Prize presentation starts
Speeches by Chairman of the Nobel Foundation, Carl-Henrik Heldin, and by members of the prize-awarding institutions will be interwoven with the ceremonial presentations in the laureates' home countries. Sweden's King Carl Gustaf will give a digital greeting
