ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-FDA

FDA panel considers emergency approval of Pfizer vaccine
Start: 10 Dec 2020 18:33 GMT
End: 10 Dec 2020 21:12 GMT
SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND - An outside advisory panel of the Food and Drug Administration considers an application by Pfizer for Emergency Use Authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: FDA
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com