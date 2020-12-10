ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS

EU leaders meet in Brussels
Start: 10 Dec 2020 10:23 GMT
End: 10 Dec 2020 11:51 GMT
BRUSSELS - EU leaders meet in Brussels to discuss further coordination on COVID-19, climate change, trade, security and external relations. Also on the agenda could be progress on a trade deal with Britain and a solution to the veto of Poland and Hungary to the EU's 1.8 trillion euro financial package for the next 7 years.
On 11 December the leaders will also meet for the Euro Summit to discuss capital markets and banking union.
SCHEDULE:
1024GMT - EU Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Irish prime Minister Micheal Martin and other Liberal politicians meet ahead of EU Summit (AGENCY POOL)
1038GMT - Eu council arrivals (RVN)
1058GMT - EU leaders arriving ahead of EU Summit (EBS)
