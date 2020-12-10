ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS

EU leaders meet in Brussels

Start: 10 Dec 2020 10:23 GMT

End: 10 Dec 2020 11:51 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU leaders meet in Brussels to discuss further coordination on COVID-19, climate change, trade, security and external relations. Also on the agenda could be progress on a trade deal with Britain and a solution to the veto of Poland and Hungary to the EU's 1.8 trillion euro financial package for the next 7 years.

On 11 December the leaders will also meet for the Euro Summit to discuss capital markets and banking union.

SCHEDULE:

1024GMT - EU Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Irish prime Minister Micheal Martin and other Liberal politicians meet ahead of EU Summit (AGENCY POOL)

1038GMT - Eu council arrivals (RVN)

1058GMT - EU leaders arriving ahead of EU Summit (EBS)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / AGENCY POOL / EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com