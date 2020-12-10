ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS-ROUNDTABLE

EU leaders arrive for EU Summit second day

Start: 11 Dec 2020 06:50 GMT

End: 11 Dec 2020 09:30 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU leaders arrive for the second day of a meeting on further coordination on COVID-19, climate change, trade, security and external relations

SCHEDULE:

0700-0900GMT - Arrivals

0900-0930GMT - Roundtable

